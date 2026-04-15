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Don't Squeeze 'Mega' Charmin Cause It's A Trick, Suit Says

By Craig Clough ( April 15, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Charmin toilet paper rose to prominence off its classic "don't squeeze the Charmin" campaign, but a proposed class action filed in California state court Wednesday suggests a reason not to squeeze its "mega" sized product is because it is fooling customers through a comparison to a "phantom" product that doesn't exist....

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