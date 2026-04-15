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NY Appeals Panel Doubts NYC's Climate Suit Can Be Revived

By Frank G. Runyeon ( April 15, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- New York state appeals judges voiced skepticism Wednesday of New York City's bid to revive its lawsuit against major energy companies for "greenwashing" their gasoline products, highlighting the lack of alleged false claims and questioning whether they were even misleading....

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