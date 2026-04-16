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NYC Suit Alleges $1.3M Illegal Short-Term Rental Scheme

By Isaac Monterose ( April 16, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A New York City landlord and several of his relatives and associates made over $1.3 million from an illegal short-term rentals scheme that involved hosting an illegal amount of guests, the city alleged Thursday in New York state court....

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