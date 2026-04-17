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Pittsburgh Expo, Wild Animal Co. Sued Over Capybara Bite

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 17, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- An allegedly dangerous and untrained capybara bit a child's hand at a Pittsburgh "pet expo" and left a deep wound, according to a lawsuit filed by the child's parent, who is seeking compensation for medical bills, the permanent damage to the child's hand and humiliation suffered by the child....

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