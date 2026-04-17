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Analysis

3 Key Questions On Trump's Pharma Tariffs

By Dylan Moroses ( April 17, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump recently announced 100% tariffs on certain imported pharmaceutical products, with opportunities for drug companies to lower their tariff rates to zero, but questions remain about the requirements for preferential treatment and abilities to administer the regime....

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