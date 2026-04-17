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Sumitomo's $4.5B Tri Pointe Deal Clears Antitrust Review

By Isaac Monterose ( April 17, 2026, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Japanese logging company Sumitomo Forestry Co.'s $4.5 billion all-cash acquisition of U.S. homebuilder Tri Pointe Homes has met an antitrust review requirement for closing the merger, Tri Pointe said in a securities filing....

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