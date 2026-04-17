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Texas Justice Calls Asbestos Dosage Decision 'Troubling'

By Spencer Brewer ( April 17, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court justices declined an appeal brought after a lower court did not consider proof of asbestos dosage in its decision, but on Friday Justice Evan Young wrote that the lower court's failure to do so was "troubling" even if the case wasn't a good fit for high court review....

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