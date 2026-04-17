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Verdict For Doctors Affirmed In Fatal E. Coli Infection Appeal

By Celeste Bott ( April 17, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Friday affirmed a jury verdict clearing three physicians of liability in a wrongful death suit over a woman's death from septic shock stemming from an undiagnosed E. coli infection, rejecting arguments that evidentiary errors, expert testimony admissions and jury instruction issues warranted a new trial....

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