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Expert Analysis

New FCC Router Rule Signals Shifting Supply Chain Approach

By Loyaan Egal, JiaZhen Guo and Leetal Weiss ( April 23, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's recent addition of consumer-grade routers newly produced outside of the U.S. to its covered list marks another notable expansion of the Trump administration's supply chain risk regulation and national security policy....

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