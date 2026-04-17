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Cities Pan Latest GOP Permit Reform Bill As 'Dangerous'

By Christopher Cole ( April 17, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A coalition of cities and counties Friday blasted a Republican plan to impose "shot clocks" on local governments so they will hurry along broadband permit decisions, calling it an unacceptable attack on local authority....

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