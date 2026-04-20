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Illinois' Suit Over Trump's National Guard Deployment Tossed

By Celeste Bott ( April 20, 2026, 2:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit filed by the state and the city of Chicago challenging the deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois, agreeing with the Trump administration that the case is now moot because the troops have been demobilized or withdrawn and the orders authorizing their presence "are no longer alive."...

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