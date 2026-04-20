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Doctors Fueled Man's Fatal Opioid Addiction, Philly Jury Told

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( April 20, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the family of a man who died of an opioid overdose at age 26 told a Philadelphia jury that his doctors were responsible for pushing treatment plans that allowed him to develop an opioid addiction, leading to his untimely death, pointing to both physicians being paid speakers for the pharmaceutical companies whose medications they prescribed....

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