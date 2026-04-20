Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK Wine Fraudster Gets 10 Years For $97M Ponzi Scheme

By Stewart Bishop ( April 20, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Monday sentenced a former executive of a U.K. wine company to 10 years in prison for his role in a $97 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in loans that were falsely billed as being fully collateralized by high-value wine collections, calling it a "very brazen crime that led to mass amounts of theft."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®