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Calif. AG Says Amazon Pressured Major Brands To Fix Prices

By Lauren Berg ( April 20, 2026, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Amazon bullied major brands like Levi Strauss & Co. and Hanesbrands Inc. to pressure Walmart, Target Corp. and other competing retailers to increase their prices on certain products to match Amazon's prices and ensure it can maintain its profit margins, according to new details unsealed Monday in California's price-fixing suit against the e-commerce giant....

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