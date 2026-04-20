Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kylie Jenner Sued By Ex-Housekeeper Over Bias, Unpaid OT

By Gina Kim ( April 20, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A former housekeeper for Kylie Jenner has sued the celebrity influencer in California state court, alleging the housekeeper was forced to do additional work without pay, mocked by colleagues for her accent, treated as inferior due to her Salvadoran background, and that "things got violent" when she complained to her supervisors. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections