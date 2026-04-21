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Calif. Sex Abuse Boutique Sues Wood LLP For Bad Tax Advice

By Emily Sawicki ( April 21, 2026, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A West Hollywood boutique law firm formed to represent victims of sex abuse on UCLA's campus has filed a professional negligence and breach of fiduciary duty suit against Robert W. Wood and Wood LLP, claiming in California state court that their allegedly faulty financial advice caused the loss of $2 million in interest....

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