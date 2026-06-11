Justices Reject Feds' Venue Theory In Twitter Spying Case

By Marco Poggio ( June 11, 2026, 10:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a former Twitter employee convicted of spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia must be prosecuted in Washington state, where he sent false documents to federal agents, and not in California, where the agents who investigated him are based....
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