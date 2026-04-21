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Calif. Privacy Agency Seeks Input On Rules Over Worker Data

By Dorothy Atkins ( April 21, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The California Privacy Protection Agency is seeking feedback on a range of topics to inform potential future regulations, including whether new rules are needed to regulate the use of employee and job applicants' personal data, and whether existing rules need to be updated to simplify potentially confusing privacy policies....

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