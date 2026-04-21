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NJ Panel Won't Nix Plumber's $2M Injury Trial Win

By Mike Curley ( April 21, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday rejected a contractor's bid to throw out a $2 million verdict won by a plumber in an injury suit, saying the contractor could not object to jury instructions that it accepted at trial just because its trial strategy backfired....

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