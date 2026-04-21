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Chicago Sky's Owner Looks To Ditch Investor Stiffing Claims

By Lauraann Wood ( April 21, 2026, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The principal owner of the WNBA's Chicago Sky says an Illinois state judge should dismiss claims that he improperly shortchanged minority investors for his own benefit as the team's popularity and value grew, arguing the allegation finds no support from either the contract at issue or most other minority investors....

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