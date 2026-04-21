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NBC Beats Diddy's $100M Suit Over 'Salacious' Documentary

By Lauren Berg ( April 21, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Embattled music mogul Diddy cannot pursue his $100 million defamation lawsuit alleging NBCUniversal and its streaming service Peacock put profits over journalistic standards to broadcast a "salacious" documentary containing "fresh lies and conspiracy theories," a Manhattan judge ruled, saying the rapper hasn't shown the defendants were "grossly irresponsible."...

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