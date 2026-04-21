Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY AG Sues Coinbase, Gemini Over Event Contract 'Gambling'

By Aislinn Keely ( April 21, 2026, 2:06 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Coinbase and Gemini Tuesday, accusing them of "illegally running gambling operations" in the state through their prediction market offerings in twin suits that join a mounting pile of litigation between state gambling regulators and prediction market platforms....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies