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Jury Awards $18.4M For Jeep Rollaway Accident Amputation

By Mike Curley ( April 22, 2026, 1:14 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota state jury has awarded an $18.4 million verdict to a man who lost his left leg after his 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee backed over him, while declining to award punitive damages against FCA US LLC....

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