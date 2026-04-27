What DOL Proposal Signals For 401(k)s, Alternative Assets

By Michael Albano, Elizabeth Dyer and Alan Levine ( April 27, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- On March 30, the U.S. Department of Labor announced its highly anticipated proposed rule, titled "Fiduciary Duties In Selecting Designated Investment Alternatives," which provides guidance with respect to the selection of 401(k) investment options, including those with alternative asset exposure.[1]...
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