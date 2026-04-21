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House Subcommittee Mulls SAT Streamlining Act

By Nadia Dreid ( April 21, 2026, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Everyone at Tuesday's SAT Streamlining Act hearing agreed it is time for U.S. policy to catch up with the booming satellite industry, but while Republicans seemed more prepared to slash and burn permitting hurdles, Democrats expressed concern about creating what one witness called a "rubber stamp."...

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