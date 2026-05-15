Buddhists' Fla. Temple Suit Is Moot, Army Corps Says
By David Minsky ( May 15, 2026, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Army Corps of Engineers asked a Florida federal court Friday to either pause or dismiss Buddhists' lawsuit alleging environmental and religious violations, arguing that an Everglades restoration project surrounding a temple was paused because of funding reallocation and because relief isn't possible since some construction was already completed....
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