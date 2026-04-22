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Personal Driver Avoids Prison After $1.2M Misappropriation

By Lauraann Wood ( April 22, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A construction company owner's personal driver received three years of supervised release Wednesday for misappropriating more than $1.2 million of company money to pay his personal credit card bills, as an Illinois federal judge indicated he'd have ordered incarceration had the driver not already demonstrated his rehabilitation....

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