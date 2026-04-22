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Alabama AG Secures $12.2M Roblox Kid Safety Deal

By Emily Field ( April 22, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Alabama attorney general has announced a $12.2 million deal with popular gaming platform Roblox that would add age restrictions and more parental controls to protect children from online sexual predators....

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