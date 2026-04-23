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Boeing 737 Max Door Blowout Cases Merged In Wash. Court

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 23, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The number of passengers suing Boeing, Alaska Airlines and Spirit AeroSystems over a door plug blowout on a 737 Max airplane has grown by one, with a Washington state court consolidating a lone complaint into the larger case....

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