New Risks Emerge As States Push Proxy Voting Legislation

By Elizabeth Goldberg and Yara Ismael ( May 4, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- There has recently been a surge in U.S. state laws that seek to regulate proxy voting. Even where facially neutral, these laws seek to put guardrails and disclosure burdens on proxy voting, especially to disfavor the consideration of factors that the lawmakers have deemed to be nonfinancial....
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