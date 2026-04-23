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FCC Rejects SpaceX, Iridium Bids To Change 'Big LEO' Rules

By Christopher Cole ( April 23, 2026, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's staff has turned down requests from SpaceX and Iridium Communications Inc. to revamp spectrum sharing rules in the "Big LEO" bands that sought to let the companies expand mobile satellite services....

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