Feds Charge Chinese Nationals Over Crypto Scam Center
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( April 27, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Chinese nationals with wire fraud as part of an effort to combat Southeast Asian scam centers that have defrauded Americans of billions of dollars....
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