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Scores Of Orgs. Oppose FCC's Effort To Redo E-Rate Program

By Nadia Dreid ( April 24, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition already raised the alarm earlier this month about the FCC's plan to consolidate E-rate program bids into a single portal, but now it's back with dozens of education and library organizations that also think the portal is a bad idea....

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