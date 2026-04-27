Texas Jury Clears Cisco Of Chip Infringement Claims
By Elliot Weld ( April 27, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Monday cleared Cisco Systems Inc. of allegations that it infringed three patents held by EireOg Innovations Ltd. that cover methods of managing parts of computer chips....
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