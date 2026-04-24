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MV Realty To Pay $4.5M To End NC Suit Over 40-Year Contracts

By Abigail Harrison ( April 24, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Embattled Florida real estate company MV Realty agreed to pay $4.5 million to end a lawsuit from the North Carolina attorney general accusing it of using shady business practices to lock homeowners into decades-long listing agreements with predatory rates, according to a consent judgment....

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