Modern 'Gone In 60 Seconds' Cars Don't Infringe, Judge Rules
By Rae Ann Varona ( April 27, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has declared that two restored models of the Ford Mustang Shelby called "Eleanor" featured in the 2000 film "Gone in 60 Seconds" do not infringe on the rights of the film franchise's owner, issuing an amended judgment in the "long-idling" dispute brought by racing legend Carroll Shelby's companies....
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