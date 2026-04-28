Feds, Oklahoma Look To End Tribal Gaming Compact Fight

By Joyce Hanson ( April 27, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the federal government have asked a D.C. federal court to hand them a win in a long-running lawsuit over tribal gambling compacts, arguing that the four tribal nations suing them fail to show that they violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act....
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