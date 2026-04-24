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Biz Court Asks If Texas Rangers Owner Shrank Ex-Wife's Stake

By Spencer Brewer ( April 24, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas Business Court judge wanted to know if a divorce agreement gave Texas Rangers part-owner Bobby Simpson the right to dilute his ex-wife's ownership interest in the baseball team, asking Friday what to do with the fact that his wife's units were used during capital calls....

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