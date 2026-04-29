Calif. Judge Trims Wells Fargo Mortgage Loss Mitigation Suit

By Isaac Monterose ( April 28, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed most of a proposed class action accusing Wells Fargo of saddling homeowners with unjustified fees by running an automated mortgage loan loss mitigation and remediation process, dismissing the suit's unjust enrichment and consumer protection claims....
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