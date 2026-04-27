Contractor Fights $174.6M Verdict In Hotel Project Row

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( April 27, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A contractor hit with a $174.6 million judgment over construction delays and defects stemming from a Marriott construction project in Philadelphia has asked the court to toss the verdict and grant a new trial, arguing the judge handling the case held it to the wrong legal standard. ...
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