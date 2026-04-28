Fed. Circ. Spurns Crocs' Rehearing Bid In ITC Appeal
By Elliot Weld ( April 27, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday declined to rehear a mixed appeal from Crocs Inc. seeking an import ban against companies it claims were importing footwear that infringes its trademarks....
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