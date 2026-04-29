AARP, Others Back Intel Workers In High Court 401(k) Fight
By Katryna Perera ( April 28, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- AARP and other retirement and investor advocates are supporting former Intel employees who allege their employee 401(k) savings were dragged down by underperforming investments, telling the U.S. Supreme Court the Ninth Circuit erred in requiring the plaintiffs to identify a "meaningful benchmark" for comparison to their lagging funds....
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