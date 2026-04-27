New Charges Loom For Ex-Miami Heat Player In Betting Case

By Stewart Bishop ( April 27, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- Former Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier will likely soon face new criminal charges in the case accusing him and others of tipping bettors with secret information about players' expected performances in upcoming NBA games, attorneys told a Brooklyn federal judge Monday....
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