Justices Struggle With Constitutionality Of Geofence Warrants

By Brandon Lowrey ( April 27, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared split on a Fourth Amendment challenge to the constitutionality of geofence warrants, which compel technology companies to turn over users' location data to law enforcement, grappling with technical, legal and practical complexities....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.