DOJ Says Wash. 340B Drug Law Is Preempted In Novartis Suit

By Ben Adlin ( April 27, 2026, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice waded into a dispute between pharmaceutical giants and the state of Washington on Monday, arguing that federal law preempts a new state law that expands discounts that drugmakers must provide under the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program....
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