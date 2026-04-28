Pentagon Can Escort Reporters Amid Appeal, DC Circ. Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( April 27, 2026, 11:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense may continue requiring journalists to be escorted when on Pentagon premises while it challenges a district court's order barring its new press restrictions, the D.C. Circuit ruled Monday, saying the department will likely succeed in arguing the escort requirement didn't violate the order....
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