Fla. Utility Says NextNav's GPS Backup Would Be Disastrous

By Nadia Dreid ( April 28, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Florida Power & Light Co. is not a fan of geolocation service provider NextNav's plan to use a chunk of the lower 900 megahertz band to launch a spectrum-based alternative to GPS, meeting with Federal Communications Commission officials to warn of its "strong opposition."...
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