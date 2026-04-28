9th Circ. Asked To Pause Idaho Tribal Land Swap Ruling
By Crystal Owens ( April 28, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- J.R. Simplot Co. is asking the Ninth Circuit to stay pending U.S. Supreme Court review of its decision to invalidate an Idaho land transfer by the U.S. Department of the Interior that would have allowed it to expand its phosphogypsum plant near tribal lands, saying the issue has already caused "robust debate" in the appellate court....
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