Genworth Says 4th Circ. Panel Right To Decertify 401(k) Class

By Kellie Mejdrich ( April 28, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- An insurance company urged the Fourth Circuit not to review a panel's earlier decision unraveling certification for more than 4,000 of the insurance company's 401(k) plan participants on claims they lost millions from underperforming BlackRock Inc. target date funds, arguing against two ex-workers' bid for en banc review....
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