Slack Hits Microsoft With Antitrust Case Over Teams Bundling

By William Janes ( April 28, 2026, 6:19 PM BST) -- Workplace messaging app Slack and its owner, Salesforce Inc., have hit Microsoft with an antitrust claim in London over allegations that the U.S. tech giant harmed competition by bundling its own Teams app with other products to limit customer choice....
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